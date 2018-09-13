More test centres

The FPSC holds recruitment tests (except for the CSS exam) in only two test centres across Sindh. One of these centres is in Karachi and the other one is in Sukkur. The shortage of test centres has created problems for aspirants from across the province. Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh and connects the province’s three main divisions – Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and Hyderabad.

Travelling to the city to take recruitment tests is a lot easier for candidates. This not only saves time , but it is also economical to travel to Hyderabad. The FPSC authorities must consider establishing a test centre in Hyderabad to conduct recruitment tests.

Engr Aftab Ahmed Mirani

Hyderabad