Civil service reforms task force meets tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Dr Ishrat Hussain, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, on Wednesday said the federal government would soon start work on drawing up its planned civil service reforms and a roadmap for their implementation, in consultation with the provinces.

The Task Force on the Civil Service Reforms, constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Friday (tomorrow) to kick-start the consultative process. The session will hold consultations with members to finalise the plan to reform the bureaucracy,” Ishrat told The News.

He said the planned civil service reforms directly involved the provincial governments. Taking them into confidence, the task force would build a consensus on the desired objectives. Previous governments also attempted to reform the bureaucracy by forming such dedicated committees but their recommendations were never implemented.