Imran visits ISI HQ

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters on Wednesday said the government and people of Pakistan firmly stand behind their armed forces and intelligence agencies and greatly acknowledge the unprecedented achievements of these institutions.



On arrival at the ISI headquarters, Prime Minister Imran Khan was received by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General ISI Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar.

The prime minister laid a floral wreath at the Yadgare Shuhada and offered Fateha. Imran Khan was briefed for eight hours on various strategic intelligence and national security matters at the premier agency.

According to ISPR, the prime minister lauded the contributions of ISI towards national security, especially in the ongoing counter terrorism effort. "ISI is our first line of defence and stands out as best intelligence agency of the world," he said. Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and other lead cabinet ministers also accompanied the prime minister during the visit.