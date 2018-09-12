Kulsoom among various noted Pakistanis who passed away in London

LAHORE: Apart from Kulsoom Nawaz, numerous eminent Pakistanis have till date breathed their last in London, research shows.

These high-profile Pakistanis who died in London include former Presidents, prime ministers, noted political figures, iconic singers, reputed artistes and well known cricketers.

The distinguished personalities that come to mind straightaway in this context are:

Sahibzada ayyed Iskander Ali Mirza (1898-1969) had served as the fourth and last Governor-General of Pakistan between October 6, 1955 and March 23, 1956. He was also the first President of Pakistan (March 23, 1956 to October 27,1958).

Mirza lived in exile in London until his death of a heart attack on November 12, 1969. After Yahya Khan’s military government had refused to allow him to be buried in his own country, his body was flown to Tehran where the Shah of Iran had accorded him a state funeral.

Veteran Sindhi politician Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi (1931-2009) was the acting prime minister of Pakistan for three months between August 6, 1990 and November 6, 1990. He had died in London after a protracted illness at the age of 78.

In September 1960, a former prime minister of Pakistan, I.I. Chundrigar, had also died at a London clinic.

Wasim Hasan Raja (1952-2006),was a stylish Pakistani cricketer who had played in 57 Tests and 54 ODIs for his country between 1973 and 1985.

Elder brother of Rameez Raja, Wasim had died of a heart attack in England in August 2006 while playing cricket for a Surrey county side.

Globally renowned Pakistani musician, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan or Pervez Fateh Ali Khan (1948-1997), who was also considered as one of the greatest singers ever recorded internationally, left for his heavenly abode due to kidney and liver failure on August 11, 1997 in London.

He was due to leave for Los Angeles (US) for a kidney transplant, when death grabbed him at London’s Cromwell Hospital.

His body was returned to Faisalabad for funeral and burial.

Late Nazia Hassan (1965-2000) was an iconic Pakistani pop singer, who was the youngest Pakistani artist to win a Filmfare Award at the tender age of 15.

Nazia was married on March 30, 1995 to Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, brother of PPP stalwart Mirza Ikhtiar Baig.

She got divorced on August 4, 2000, just 10 days before her death on August 13, 2000.

Nazia died of lung cancer at London North Finchley Hospice at the age of 35.

Asad Amanat Ali Khan (1955-2007) was a popular classical, semi-classical and ghazal maestro.

Hailing from the famous Patiala Gharana, Asad was the elder son of famous musician Ustad Amanat Ali Khan. He died at the age of 51 of a heart attack on April 8, 2007 in London.

Imran Farooq (1960-2010), was a Pakistani politician hailing from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. He was also a founding member of the All Pakistan Muhajir Student Organization.

He was living in self-imposed exiled in the British capital, where he was stabbed to death near his home in north London on September 16, 2010.

Last but not least, Pir Syed Shah Mardan Shah II, popularly known as Pir Sahib Pagaro, had perished in London in January 2012.

Saleem Shahzad, one of the founding members of MQM, had passed away in London during July 2018.