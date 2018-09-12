Gharibwal Cement employees donate Rs100000 for dams Fund

ISLAMABAD: Employees of Gharibwal Cement Factory on Tuesday presented a cheque of Rs 100000 to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Fund for Dams.

The minister appreciated the spirit of the labour class, who donated for the national cause. He said the issue of Dams construction had become a movement and with the spirit all targets could be achieved.

They saluted the nation for its commitment and spirit, which had shown large heartedness for nation building process. The members of the Gharibwal Cement Employees Union said the construction of new water reservoirs was a dream of the labour class and expressed the hope that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would prove a harbinger of real change.

The delegation included Employees Union President Haji Abdul Ghagoor, Secretary General Haji Tariq Javed, Vice President Chaudhry Sanaullah and Deputy Secretary-General Chaudhry Umar Farooq