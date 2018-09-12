PHC wants no harassment over non-payment of summer vacation fees

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday extended order on restraining owners of the private educational institutions from harassing students who had not paid summer vacations fee till the next order of the court.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Musarrat Hilali fixed the case for arguments on October 2 with the observations that everyone from the parents and owners of the schools can become a party to the case by submitting an application before the date fixed for the case.

The bench was hearing the amended writ petition filed by the Peshawar Bar Association, All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parents Association through its president Zahidullah Zahid and a lawyer Sanaullah.

A panel of lawyers including Abbas Khan Sangeen, Zahidullah, Khushnood Amjad, Sanaullah, Taimur and Asfandyar appeared in the case.

The writ petition was filed after the Supreme Court of Pakistan set aside the earlier decision of the high court and remanded the case back to PHC to decide the case after hearing all the stakeholders.

The amended writ petition was filed in the high court against increase in fee, tuition fee, full fee and transportation charges during summer vacation, only 20 percent sibling concession and other extra charges by the private educational institutions in the province after the Supreme Court remanded the case again to the Peshawar High Court for fresh order and set aside the earlier decision.