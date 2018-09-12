FBR beat Chattha Star

ISLAMABAD: FBR beat Chattha Star Club by 6 wickets in a friendly cricket match played here at the Chak Shahzad Cricket Ground, says a press release.

Batting first, Chattha Star Club scored 137 runs in the allotted 25 overs. Asim Khan scored 48 while Anwar Mehmood and Muhammad Arif made 35 and 27 runs respectively for the losing team.

FBR’s Naveed Ahmed claimed 4 wickets while Zahid Mehmood finished with 2 wickets.

In reply, FBR team completed the target in 18.2 overs for the loss of 4 wickets.

FBR’s Mazhar Riaz (53), Shoaib Aziz (44) and Amir Ihsaan (27) played well. For Chattha Star Club, Muhammad Usman and Tariq earned two wickets each.