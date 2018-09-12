Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ
The scope and limits of ‘change’

The scope and limits of ‘change’
NFC award and budget deficits

NFC award and budget deficits
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system
Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

AFP
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China’s World Cup hosting dream hit by latest flops

SHANGHAI: China is throwing money at President Xi Jinping’s ambitions to boast a top-class national football team and one day host a World Cup.

But while the latter can be achieved by splashing the cash, the former appears further away than ever after a desperate four days. China’s national team have long been an embarrassment to the country and on Friday, Marcello Lippi’s side lost 1-0 to Qatar in Doha, triggering another bout of soul-searching and finger-pointing by Chinese media and fans.

Titan Sports, citing “informed sources”, said that an apoplectic “high-ranking official” got on the phone to a team supervisor at the Khalifa Stadium before half-time to demand what was going on.

Lippi, said to be the best-paid international coach in the world on reported wages of between $23 million and $27 million a year, admitted he was shocked by the team’s performance in Qatar.

That was followed on Monday by a moribund 0-0 draw with Bahrain, who are ranked 113th in the FIFA rankings to China’s 75th, prompting Lippi to say that he was “mentally prepared for criticism”.

Some incandescent fans on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter, called for the national team to be disbanded.The 70-year-old Lippi, who is expected to step down after the Asian Cup in the UAE in January, said he had been “surprised and worried about the condition of our players” before the Qatar game.

“If the Asian Cup opened next week, I’d be worried, but we still have time to become better,” added Lippi, who led his native Italy to win the World Cup in 2006. China improved when Lippi took over nearly two years ago, but that initial bounce is gone. In his 21 games in charge they have won eight, lost eight and drawn five.

They failed to reach the World Cup in Russia — in Lippi’s defence, most of the damage to China’s qualifying hopes was done before he arrived — and he is under pressure for the first time. Lippi’s side had plenty of the ball against World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar but lacked a cutting edge up front, where Chinese Super League (CSL) top-scorer Wu Lei had little support or service. Lippi has previously bemoaned his lack of strikers, saying it was because CSL teams tended to favour expensive foreign forwards, limiting chances for Chinese players.

On Monday, the Chinese Football Association announced that another well-known coach, the 71-year-old Guus Hiddink, will take over the under-21 side — another statement of intent. The Dutchman will earn just under four million euros a year after tax, local media said, which is more than England manager Gareth Southgate.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children