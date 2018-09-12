Russia the main suspect in US diplomats’ illness in Cuba

WASHINGTON: Russia is the main suspect in U.S. agencies’ investigation of mysterious illnesses in American personnel in Cuba and China, NBC News reported on Tuesday. Evidence from communications intercepts has pointed to Moscow’s involvement during the investigation involving the FBI, CIA and other agencies, NBC reported, citing three unidentified U.S. officials and two other people briefed on the probe. The evidence, however, is not conclusive enough for the United States to assign blame publicly to Moscow, according to the NBC report. FBI and CIA officials did not immediately return a request for comment on the report. U.S. officials said in July that they are still investigating health problems at the U.S. embassy in Cuba, and do not know who or what was behind the mysterious illnesses, which began in 2016 and have affected 26 Americans.