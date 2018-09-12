NTC to plant 5,000 saplings

Islamabad : Information technology and telecommunication minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday launched the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign at the National Telecommunication Centre headquarters here amid plans to plant 5,000 saplings.

The plantation drive began simultaneously at all NTC regions throughout the country. A total of 5,000 saplings will be planted during the campaign. NTC Managing Director Viqar Rashid Khan ordered the relevant authorities to make special arrangements to ensure that new planted trees are taken good care and survived.