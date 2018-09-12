Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady's demise

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom's demise

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

Mazari condoles demise of Kulsoom Nawaz

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari, on Tuesday, expressed deep condolence and grief over the sad demise of the Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

In her condolence message while showing sympathies with the other members of bereaved family, Shireen Mazari has said that Begam Kulsoom Nawaz was a courageous lady who confronted political adversity and illness with a resoluteness and quiet dignity.

The Human Rights Minister has also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

National Commission on the Status of Women Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz has also expressed deepest condolence on Kulsoom Nawaz’s passing away.

In her message, Khawar extended condolence to the family especially husband former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryum Nawaz.

Chairperson National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan has also expressed deepest condolence on the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to the family.

