Mazari condoles demise of Kulsoom Nawaz

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari, on Tuesday, expressed deep condolence and grief over the sad demise of the Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

In her condolence message while showing sympathies with the other members of bereaved family, Shireen Mazari has said that Begam Kulsoom Nawaz was a courageous lady who confronted political adversity and illness with a resoluteness and quiet dignity.

The Human Rights Minister has also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

National Commission on the Status of Women Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz has also expressed deepest condolence on Kulsoom Nawaz’s passing away.

In her message, Khawar extended condolence to the family especially husband former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryum Nawaz.

Chairperson National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan has also expressed deepest condolence on the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to the family.