Infant formula manufactures warned

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has informed the infant formula manufactures to correct the labelling and stop writing word “milk” on the containers of infant formula products. Officials said deadline of December 25 was set to comply with the new regulations that would be followed by strict action. PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman held a meeting held with the office-bearers of Baby Food Manufacture Association at his office on Tuesday. A detailed discussion was held to ensure the implementation of the Baby Foods Regulations 2018 in Punjab.