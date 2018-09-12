Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman found dead in house

LAHORE: The body of a 26-year-old woman with a wound to her head was found in the washroom of her house here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Saima Gull, daughter of Zaman of Falcon Society. Police have removed the body to morgue. suicide: A 24-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from a rope in the Shaqhdara area on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ibrar of Shahdara Main Bazaar. Police said he ended his life over a domestic issue. Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.

Abarul Haq: Social activist and musician-turned political stalwart Abrarul Haq visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Tuesday. The chief operating officer of the authority received him. The officer showed round Abarul Haq various sections of the IC3 while briefing him on their functions and domains. Abarul Haq appreciated the youth workforce for discharging a heavy responsibility of security profiling and management of the metropolis.

“I have not witnessed such an updated and modern security infrastructure even in the western countries,” he added. Farewell: The Nishtar Colony investigation police Tuesday bid farewell to the recently retired head constable Liaqat Ali. The Model Town Investigation SP was the chief guest of the farewell ceremony. All the officers paid tribute to the services rendered by head constable Liaqat Ali. He was also presented with a shield.

NH&MP: Only professional and technical education can guarantee a bright future to any country, therefore, Pakistan will have to equip the future generation with higher education to materialise the dream of becoming a modern and progressed country.

This was stated by National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Aamir Zulfiqar Khan during a ceremony held to sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NH&MP and a private law college. The MoU was signed for provision of special educational package for the children of NH&MP employees.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'