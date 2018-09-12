Woman found dead in house

LAHORE: The body of a 26-year-old woman with a wound to her head was found in the washroom of her house here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Saima Gull, daughter of Zaman of Falcon Society. Police have removed the body to morgue. suicide: A 24-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from a rope in the Shaqhdara area on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ibrar of Shahdara Main Bazaar. Police said he ended his life over a domestic issue. Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.

Abarul Haq: Social activist and musician-turned political stalwart Abrarul Haq visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Tuesday. The chief operating officer of the authority received him. The officer showed round Abarul Haq various sections of the IC3 while briefing him on their functions and domains. Abarul Haq appreciated the youth workforce for discharging a heavy responsibility of security profiling and management of the metropolis.

“I have not witnessed such an updated and modern security infrastructure even in the western countries,” he added. Farewell: The Nishtar Colony investigation police Tuesday bid farewell to the recently retired head constable Liaqat Ali. The Model Town Investigation SP was the chief guest of the farewell ceremony. All the officers paid tribute to the services rendered by head constable Liaqat Ali. He was also presented with a shield.

NH&MP: Only professional and technical education can guarantee a bright future to any country, therefore, Pakistan will have to equip the future generation with higher education to materialise the dream of becoming a modern and progressed country.

This was stated by National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Aamir Zulfiqar Khan during a ceremony held to sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NH&MP and a private law college. The MoU was signed for provision of special educational package for the children of NH&MP employees.