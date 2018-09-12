Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady's demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom's demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

Share

Report sought in cremation case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a report from Lahore commissioner and deputy commissioner for failing to provide place to Hindu community to perform cremation.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi was hearing a petition moved by advocate Ishtiaq A Chaudhry. He pleaded that Hindu community living in Lahore are facing acute difficulties in case of a death of a person as the government has not built any crematorium to perform rituals. To it, Justice Qureshi remarked that the Constitution of Pakistan treated all citizens equally and no one would be discriminated. After hearing preliminary arguments, the court directed both officials to submit a report by September 13 (tomorrow).

Bail granted: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted post arrest bail to a suspect involved in chopping off the organ of a class nine student and depriving him of his eyesight. Muhammad Waqar alias Waqari and others had allegedly abducted Aesh Muhammad from his school in Raiwind area, took him to some deserted place where they chopped off his organ and wounded his eyes making him blind for life.

Advocate Usman Ali argued on behalf of the suspect that the allegations of the prosecution had been declared false in medical report of the alleged victim. Moreover, he said the suspect was juvenile at the time of the alleged occurrence. The counsel further argued that the trial court was supposed to conclude trial within four months, however, it failed to do so even after over a year. He asked the court to release his client on bail as he was ready to furnish bail bonds to the satisfaction of the trial court.

Comments

