Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

AFP
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Nadal’s absence changes everything’

LILLE, France: France Davis Cup captain Yannick Noah says world number one Rafael Nadal’s absence from Spain’s team in this weekend’s semi-final “changes everything”.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion has helped Spain capture the annual trophy four times, in 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2011, but was ruled out of facing Noah’s titleholders in Lille with a knee injury.

The long-standing problem flared up again at the US Open when Nadal had to retire trailing two sets to love in his semi-final against Juan Del Potro last week.“As a tennis fan I’m disappointed that he won’t be there,” Noah told a press conference at Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday.

“As a captain, it changes everything for the match. The set-up is totally different, especially in terms of preparation.“When Nadal plays, it’s almost (a certain) two points for Spain. Now, that changes and we have to adapt to it.”

With world number 55 Albert Ramos-Vinolas stepping in to replace the Spanish star Noah accepts that “of course we’ve got more chance”.Joining Ramos for Spain are Pablo Carreno Busta (21st in the world), Roberto Bautista Agut (26), Feliciano Lopez (74) and Marcel Granollers (101).Representing France are Lucas Pouille (19), Richard Gasquet (24), Benoit Paire (54), Nicolas Mahut (150) and Julien Benneteau (57).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'