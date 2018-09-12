Transfer of Sharif family cases

SC gives IHC 10 days for detailed verdict

By Sohail Khan

ISLAMABAD: The SC on Tuesday directed the IHC to issue within 10 days a detailed verdict on transferring the remaining corruption references against the Sharif family to another accountability court.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the appeal of NAB, challenging the order passed by the IHC transferring the remaining corruption references against the Sharif family to another accountability court. The NAB Prosecutor General told the court that the IHC had not yet delivered its detailed judgment on transferring the remaining corruption references against the Sharif family to another accountability court.

The apex court directed the IHC to issue within 10 days a detailed verdict on the matter. The court adjourned further hearing until September 25. A division bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, had allowed former prime minister’s application seeking the transfer of remaining references from the Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir to any other court.