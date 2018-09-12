Govt to expedite process of revising LB system

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to expedite process of revising of local bodies (LB) system in the country and for the purpose the prime minister has directed the committee pertaining to local bodies to submit its recommendations in next 48 hours.

A meeting to review local government system was held here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The meeting considered different proposals regarding the local government system. It has been officially stated that the prime minister directed the committee pertaining to local bodies to submit its recommendations in next 48 hours. The meeting also expressed deep grief over the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Representatives from all the four provinces were present in the meeting. Chairing yet another a high level meeting about merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prime minister said the federal government would provide resources more than required for development of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata). He said the federal government would play its role to get a development package for these areas in the National Finance Commission Award as well.

The premier said efforts would be made to improve health and education facilities, especially girls' schools in the tribal areas.

He said a strategy should be devised to provide speedy and inexpensive justice. He directed to enforce local government system in erstwhile tribal areas in line with suggestions and decisions of the people for the development of the tribal belt. Imran said no individual should be made jobless as a result of new administrative measures. He said quota reserved for tribal people in schools, colleges, and universities should not be affected in any way. He said more job opportunities will be created for the youth of these areas. The prime minister said consultation with tribal people would be ensured while implementing new system in the area. The new system will be implemented keeping in view customs and traditions of the tribal people.

Chairing here a meeting on inter provincial coordination Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that initiatives such as National Internship Programme should be strengthened. Minister of IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza, Secretary IPC Jamil Ahmed, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani and senior government officials were present during the meeting.

Jamil Ahmed briefed the meeting about the functions of the Ministry and performance of various attached departments including Pakistan Sports Board, Pakistan Cricket Board, Inter Board Committee of Chairman, Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council, National Academy of Performing Arts, and National Internship Program.

Discussing the budgetary allocations of the ministry and various development schemes for promoting sports in the country, the prime minister was informed that various important schemes worth billions of rupees were left incomplete since 2008 with little progress on physical infrastructure. The premier directed that all pending schemes should be reviewed in order to ascertain their utility and reasons for their incompletion. He directed that initiatives such as National Internship Programme should be strengthened and greater opportunities should be created for the young graduates to gain practical training in various fields.