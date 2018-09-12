Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Top Story

September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kulsoom Nawaz passes away

LONDON/LAHORE: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, passed away on Tuesday after battling cancer.

Begum Kulsoom was under treatment at London's Harley Street Clinic since June 2017 after being diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer. She was placed on life support on Monday night as her health deteriorated.

Sources at the clinic said she had developed a complication in her lungs. "She had been responding well without the ventilator until last night," the sources said. Sources at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi said Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt Safdar had been informed about the tragic loss.

Begum Kulsoom, born in 1950, was the granddaughter of world-renowned weight-lifter Ghulam Muhammad, known locally as Gaama Pehalwan. She received her early education from Lahore's Madrassa-Tul-Banat and later enrolled at the Lady Griffin High School. For her undergraduate studies, she attended the FC College in Lahore, and then completed her masters at the Punjab University. She was still studying when she married Nawaz in 1971.

She became Pakistan's first lady thrice; first from 1990 to 1993, then from 1997 to 1999, and again from 2013 to 2017. In September 2017, she won the by-election from NA-120 Lahore. Begum Nawaz was under treatment at this time and her campaign was run by her daughter Maryam.

Begum Kulsoom had been at her husband’s side throughout his decades-long political career, which saw him become the prime minister of Pakistan three times while facing military coups, prison and exile. For years Begum Kulsoom stayed out of politics, focusing on the couple’s family and home life.

But after Nawaz was firstbecome the prime minister of Pakistan three times while facing military coups, prison and exile. For years Begum Kulsoom stayed out of politics, focusing on the couple’s family and home life.

But after Nawaz was first imprisoned following a military coup in 1999, Begum Kulsoom stepped into the limelight. She took over the leadership of the party, defying house arrest to attend street rallies standing up to military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf courageously and demanding her husband’s release. Nawaz was eventually allowed to go into exile in Saudi Arabia in 2007.

The Sharif family has confirmed that Begum Kulsoom's body will be brought back to Pakistan and she will be laid to rest at Jati Umra in Lahore on Friday. Her body has been kept at the Regent Park mortuary in London. Sources said her funeral prayers are expected to be offered on Thursday, after which the body would be sent to Pakistan.

The Harley Street Clinic has issued a certificate of death or free from infection (FFI) certificate since Begum Kulsoom's body will be flown out of the United Kingdom. After receiving the certificates, her family will register the death in a registrar office in the local Westminster council. The coroner will then issue an out-of-England order after which the body will be taken to Pakistan, sources said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'