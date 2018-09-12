IR commissioner assigned AEOI duty

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has assigned a commissioner of Inland Revenue to continue the ongoing campaign against black money held abroad by Pakistanis and utilise the information received under Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI).

The FBR on Tuesday assigned Asma Aftab, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Service, additional charge of Commissioner IR (AEOI) Zone at Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi. She is currently posted as Commissioner IR (Zone-V), LTU Karachi.

The post remained vacant for many days, as the commissioner of the AEOI Zone Badaruldin Qureshi was sent on mandatory training.

The AEOI Zone has initiated proceeding against persons involved in purchasing UK properties from undeclared Pakistani sources of income. Further, the zone will also receive bulk of information of Pakistanis living abroad or Pakistan made assets abroad under OECD by September 30.