Rupee unchanged

The rupee maintained its overnight levels against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, dealers said.

The rupee closed flat at 124.24 against the greenback for the seventh consecutive session on the back of dull dollar demand from importers.

The currency was stable. There was no major variation in the exchange rate, dealers said.

“The demand and supply of the greenback remained in balance,” a dealer said.

In the open market, the rupee posted minor losses due to uptick in the demand for the foreign exchange. The rupee closed at 125 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 124.60.