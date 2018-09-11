Tue September 11, 2018
September 11, 2018

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on 21st

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, presided over by its Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, announced on Monday that the Muharram-ul-Haram moon has not been sighted. The 10th of Muharram will consequently be observed on September 21. The moon sighting committee meeting held here at the Pakistan Meteorological Department office this evening.

