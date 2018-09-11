Pakistan to take on India in SAFF Cup semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan will face India in the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship at the Bangabandhu stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday (tomorrow).
The fixture was decided after India defeated the Maldives 2-0 in their final group match.Nikhil Poojari opened the scoring for India in the 36th minute. Manvir Singh netted the second goal in the 44th minute.
India had earlier beaten Sri Lanka 2-0. Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals by picking up victories against Nepal and Bhutan. However, they suffered a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh.
