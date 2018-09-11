Students participation in co-curricular activities urged

Rawalpindi: Punjab Secretary Sports Ch. Muhammad Ayub as asked students to actively participate in co-curricular activities especially sports and demonstrate their capabilities and talents besides attaining academic education.

He stated this while addressing Defence Day Girls Interclub Football competitions organised by District Sports Department Rawalpindi at Rawal Road Sports Complex, Rawalpindi in connection with Defence & Martyrs day.

Four teams contributing on names of Col. Sher Khan Shaheed, Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Maj. Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shahed Futsal Clubs. The final was played among Col. Sher Khan Shaheed Club and Rashid Minhas Shahed club which was won by Col. Sher Khan Shaheed club by 3-2. The final was also witnessed by Secretary Rawalpindi Futsal Association Muhammad Umer Khan, international football player Shahid Khan, Muhammad Asif.