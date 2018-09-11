Tue September 11, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Transfers, postings

LAHORE: The Punjab Government on Monday issued a notification of transfer and posting of 11 officers.

According to the notification Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted as Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs / Chief Administrator Punjab Auqaf Organization against a vacant post. Meanwhile, Board of Revenue Punjab Judicial Member Nabeel Javed has been transferred and posted as Chief Economist Planning and Development Department, Chief Administrator Health and Education Institutions Muridke as Additional Secretary Local Government and Community Development department, Zainab Khan, OSD, as PDMA Director Operations, Section Officer (SO) Higher Education Department Tayyab Zia promoted and posted as deputy secretary I&C Wing S&GAD and Deputy Secretary Development S&GAD Shafiq Ahmed was relieved of the additional charge of the post.

Director Finance Auqaf Farrukh Naveed has been directed to report the S&GAD till further order. Malik Abdul Waheed, awaiting posting, has been posted as Director Finance Aquaf. Waseem Ahmed Saif Section Officer (PCDC) S&GAD was transferred and posted as Punjab law and parliamentary affairs department Deputy Secretary. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning Sialkot Munawar Hussain has been transferred and posted as ADCG Sialkot. He is also entrusted with the charge of additional commissioner Finance and Planning Sialkot.

