Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

30pc less rainfall recorded in two months, say officials

Islamabad: Setting alarm bells ringing, the country recorded over 30 per cent less rainfall than usual in the last two months. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the summer months (May-June 2018) received seven per cent above normal rainfall, while it remained well below normal (-30.4 per cent) during monsoon months (July-August) and 24.4 per cent below normal during May-August period.

Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa remained the worst hit by rain shortage. The May-August rainfall remained 69 per cent below normal in Sindh, 49.9 per cent below normal in KP and 45.7 per cent below normal in Balochistan. It however was 18.5 per cent above normal in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad and Jammu Kashmir and 8.4 per cent above normal in Punjab during the period. According to PMD director Ikramuddin, moderate drought-like condition has emerged in most southern parts of Pakistan due to deficient summer and monsoon rainfall,.

The moderate to severe drought is prevailing in most parts of Sindh (Tharparkar, Mityari, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Dadu, Karachi, Kambar Shadadkot, Umerkot, Sanghar, Sajwal, Shaheed Benzairabad, Jamshoro and Khairpur), Balochistan (Dalbandin, Gwadar, Jiwani, Panjgur, Pasni, Nokkundi, Ormara, Quetta and Turbat), and mild to moderate drought at few places of south Punjab (Multan and Mianwali) and GB (Bunji, Chilas, Gilgit and Gupis). He warned that drought conditions could get severe in the coming days especially in southern parts of the country. "Dry conditions will cause water stress in the cultivated lands/areas of the country due to limited supply of irrigation water for Kharif crops."

The weatherman said the water availability in Tarbela dam was at the maximum level but Mangla dam was almost half filled the maximum conservation level (almost 65 feet). He said small dams situated near Islamabad and ground water conditions had been significantly improved at most places of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. "Due to less water in Mangla reservoir and minimal expected rainfall during next three months, the water shortages are most likely for sowing of Rabi crops. Keeping in view the above scenario, it is advised to all stakeholders to be ready to handle the situation," he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book