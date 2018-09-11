Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Conspiracies against CPEC to be resisted: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, on Monday said the government’s decision to freeze the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is unjust, as the multibillion project is a game changer not only for Pakistan, but for the region as well.

In a tweet, Shahbaz said the people of Pakistan were shocked at the irresponsibility of the PTI government. His tweet came after a report, quoting Advisor to the PM on Textiles and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood, in the Financial Times claiming that Pakistan is considering reviewing the CPEC agreement with China.

Shahbaz said the government should avoid freezing the CPEC, as it is a gift for Pakistan that will benefit business activities in the country and raise the growth rate. “First it announced in the media to raise the tariffs of gas and electricity and now it has been decided in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet to defer its decision. The government should tell what kind of impression it wants to give to the people,” he said. “We will resist and reject every conspiracy against the project; our Chinese friends should rest assured,” Shahbaz said.

Earlier, he visited the opposition leader’s chamber in Parliament, where renovation of the chamber was going on. Shahbaz personally paid all the expenses being incurred on its renovation.

Geo adds: PML-N leaders Mushahid Hussain and Ahsan Iqbal also voiced their criticism of the PTI government’s decision following the Financial Times report. Ahsan Iqbal said what he had read in the report was disappointing, as China trusted Pakistan and invested billions of dollars when no one was ready to put in even $10 in the country’s economy. He said the rulers lacked the capability to make mature decisions benefiting the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book