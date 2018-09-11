Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on 21st

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, presided over by its Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, announced on Monday that the Muharram-ul-Haram moon was not sighted. The 10th of Muharram, Ashura, will consequently be observed on September 21. The moon sighting committee met here at the Pakistan Meteorological Department office Monday evening.
