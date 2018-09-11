Tue September 11, 2018
Business

September 11, 2018

TDAP, SCCI organise pre-departure session to S Korea

Sialkot: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Regional Division North, Sialkot organized a pre-departure meeting session of TDAP-SCCI joint trade delegation to South Korea held in the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI).

In the session the Officers of TDAP, Chairman Exhibition and Delegation Committee, SCCI and representatives of the selected firms participated. TDAP officer shared the final business meeting schedule and the visit program with the participants.

This trade delegation was initiated on the request of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries keeping in view the great potential of South Korean Market for the Sialkot based trade sectors.

The delegation is comprised of nine leading firms of Surgical and Beauty Instruments, Sports products and Martial Art Gear. While briefing the meeting, Mr. Ali Tamkin Butt, Deputy Director, TDAP informed that the percentage share of Pakistan’s exports of sports goods and surgical instruments in the South Korean market stands at 1.7 percent and 0.2 percent which are quite low. This is the first delegation in last seven years organized by TDAP-SCCI for the South Korean Market and expected to play a significant role in introducing the Sialkot based sectors to the South Korean markets, During the five days visit, 11th September to 15th September, the delegates would meet several leading Korean sports and surgical firms.***

