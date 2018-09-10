Govt to fulfil all promises, says CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is working day and night to implement 100 Days Plan of Imran Khan in its true essence and a steering committee and 15 sub committees have been set up for the purpose.

A working group has been devised to fulfill the promise of setting up a province in south Punjab on administrative grounds, the CM said in a statement and added the government will introduce a comprehensive and long-lasting policy to eradicate poverty from under-privileged districts of Punjab.

In another statement, the CM said the government will bring agricultural reforms to expand production capacity and change in agricultural marketing and livestock culture which will be fruitful for the farmers. A master plan will be formulated to ensure safety of water in Punjab, he said and added reforms in education and health will bring real change.

The CM said provision of clean water is included in 100 Days Plan. He said women development project will give new identity to Pakistan as it is impossible to move forward on way to progress without active participation of women. “Construction of 50 lakh houses will be a hallmark of the PTI government as we are resolute to give our new generation a safe and healthy environment.

We are presenting Green Growth policy to tackle global warming issues and are determined to fulfill all promises made to the public,” the CM said.

preference: Usman Buzdar has said the government will give preference to the development of underprivileged areas of the province.

Steps are being taken to implement 100-Day agenda of Imran Khan, the CM said while talking to MNA Ghulam Bibi Burdana.

Resources are the right of people and we will go to last limit to give it back to them. We will come up with the expectations of people, the CM said.

torture: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture of student of Bahauddin Zakariya University and has sought report from Multan CPO on the incident. He directed a strict legal action against those involved in the torture.

greets Alvi: Usman Buzdar has felicitated Arif Alvi for becoming the President of Pakistan.

Extending his best wishes, the CM said Arif Alvi will surely extol the glory of presidential post and buoyantly will live up to his responsibilities in best possible manner. He hoped Arif Alvi will oblige his constitutional responsibilities in the preeminent interest of the country and the nation.