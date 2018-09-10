Heavy rain disrupts flight operations at Lahore airport

LAHORE: As many as 14 flights were cancelled and 15 delayed as heavy rain continued to lash the provincial capital of Punjab.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that it will comply with the directives issued by the MET department.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed local administration and WASA to remain on alert and have told the relevant officers to personally monitor the developments.

The weather turned pleasant after the downpour but became a cause of traffic jams in the city outskirts. Storm clouds gathered above Lahore during the wee hours of the day and since then massive rainfall has been reported across the city and the adjoining areas.

According to met department, 80 milimeter of rain was recorded at Gulberg, 63mm at Jail road, 55mm at Lakshmi Chowk, 45mm at Samanabad, 21mm at Shalimar Link Road, 14mm at Bhatti Gate and 4mm at Farrukhabad. The weather department said that the rainfall will continue for the next 24 hours.