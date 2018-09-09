Sun September 09, 2018
Ban cheese imports? Pakistan discusses outside-the-box ideas to avoid IMF bailout

Ban cheese imports? Pakistan discusses outside-the-box ideas to avoid IMF bailout
National

BR
Bureau report
September 9, 2018

Three killed in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: Three persons were killed in a clash between two rival groups inDaman Afghani in the limits of the Daudzai Police Station on Saturday. Police said that two groups, one led by Irshad and another by Sher Ali, were not on good terms and exchanged harsh words on Saturday. After the verbal clash, the members of both the parties resorted to open fire in which Sher Ali and his cousin Mujahid from one side and a 13-year-old Ali from the rival group were killed. Police have lodged a case and launched investigation.

