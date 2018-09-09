Bashir (6-26) wrecks Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Bashir picked up 6-26 as Islamabad were bowled out cheaply by KRL in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Diamond Ground Saturday.

Islamabad managed just 88 and consumed 38.3 overs in the process. Right arm pacer bowled with fire to send Islamabad packing before the team even had reached three figures. Left arm lanky pacer Saddaf Hussain (3-40) also bowled well. For Islamabad Ali Sarfraz (25) played well for a brief period.

KRL were 123 for 6 in reply when stumps were drawn for the opening day. Debutant Mohammad Nadeem (3-37) bowled well for Islamabad. Shahzad (2-33) also bowled well. For KRL Usman Aeshad (49 not out) and Azeem Ghuman (26) played well.

Scores in brief: Islamabad 88 all out in 38.3 overs (Ali Sarfraz 25, Shahzad Ahmad 15*, Ahmad Bashir 6-26, Saddaf Hussain 3-37).