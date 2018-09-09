Kuldip Nayar’s ashes to be immersed in Ravi River

LAHORE: The ashes of eminent Indian peace and human rights activist and senior journalist Kuldip Nayar will be immersed in the Ravi River.

Nayar died two weeks ago and was cremated in New Delhi.

His ashes would be immersed in the River Ravi after a ceremony in which a sapling would be planted at the Government College University, Lahore in September, said a statement issued by the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education & Research (PILER). According to PILER the ashes were brought in Pakistan by the Pakistani peace activists including Karamat Ali, Haya Eman Zahid, Altaf Khoso advocate and others. The activists visited India and attended a roundtable conference on the issue of Pakistan-India prisoners at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi on August 31.

Nayar was born in Sialkot in Pakistan in 1923.