Call to promote Urdu

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has reiterated the demand for giving due importance to national language Urdu in the courts and government offices, besides competitive exams. He said no nation could progress without adopting its national language. Liaqat said this while speaking at a function in connection with the enforcement of Urdu language here on Saturday. He said all the developed nations who have made remarkable progress in science and technology, achieved successes by adopting their national languages.

Meanwhile, addressing a function in connection with the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Liaqat said Muslims could never compromise on the finality of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said liberal and secular forces had time and again tested the religious faith of the Pakistani nation but had always faced defeat. He said the enemy was attacking the Muslims’ faith under the garb of the human rights whereas Islam was the greatest protector of human rights and minorities. He said the appointment of Atif Mian as economic advisor was a wrong decision. He said the Muslim world leadership should unite for the legislation at international level for the protection of the finality of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).