One dies, seven injured in plaza fire

LAHORE : A 50-year-old man was killed while seven others suffered burns when a fire erupted at an 11-storey Ali Plaza, owned by Ali Imran, son-in-law of former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, due to unknown reason on Saturday evening.

The victim, who died at a hospital, had jumped down from a fire-hit floor of the building and suffered multiple injuries. The other victims had rushed to the balconies for help but they sustained burn injuries. They have been removed to hospital.

Valuables worth millions of rupees and important records of mega projects were also reportedly reduced to ashes.

Rescue 1122 Fire Service officials said the fire erupted at around 5:40pm at Ali Plaza situated in the basement of Mcdonald’s which later it spread to the entire plaza. Panic gripped the staff, officials and visitors as the fire turned huge within no time. Huge flames and thick smoke started billowing into the sky.

At least seven fire tenders of Rescue 1122 reached the scene along with huge snorkel and started rescue and firefighting operation. They first rescued the trapped victims and shifted the injured to hospital. Later, they controlled the fire after hectic efforts of over two hours.

The deputy commission, Model Town assistant commissioner and senior police officers also reached the scene and supervise the rescue operation. Gulberg ASP Raza Tanveer said action would be taken against the owner of the plaza. He confirmed the death of one person at Services Hospital. The injured were identified as Daniyal, Sobal Paras, Mohib Shah, Khizar Hayat, Zulfiqar Ali Babar, Usman Saeed and Afsha Idrees.

Some people saved their lives by using emergency exit at the eights floor of the plaza. It is the highest building on MM Alam Road and houses the outlets of different national and international brands and offices.

demo: The family and friends of a 27-year-old man, who was allegedly tortured to death by an ASI of Shadbagh police, staged a protest demonstration against police outside Lahore Press Club on Saturday. They demanded immediate justice. They also chanted slogans against police. The protestors gathered outside Lahore Press Club and blocked the road to every kind of traffic. Victim Irfan’s father alleged that Shadbagh police had arrested Irfan over illegal weapon one month back. However, he was released on bail. A couple of days back, he went missing from home but police didn’t take any action on the complaint of victim’s father. He was found dead on Thursday in a plot. The victim’s family alleged that ASI Iftikhar tortured him badly which resulted in his death. However, police claimed that he was a drug addict and died of an overdose of drugs. A senior police officer said that autopsy would help ascertaining the cause of the death. Further investigation is underway.

Body found: A 50-year-old man was found dead on Ghazi Road in the Factory Area police jurisdiction on Saturday. Passersby informed police about the man. Police removed him to to hospital where doctors confirmed his death. Investigation is underway for his identification and the cause of his death. The body has been removed to morgue.

reforms: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Muhammad Tahir has sent recommendations to Nasir Durrani, adviser to chief minister, for bringing about reforms to the Punjab Police.