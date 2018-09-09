Six killed in Nepal chopper crash

KATHMANDU: A helicopter crashed into a hillside in central Nepal on Saturday, killing six on board, including a Japanese tourist, officials said.

One woman survived the crash with injuries and has been airlifted to the capital.

Rescuers travelled on foot to reach the chopper´s wreckage, spotted on a forested hillside in neighbouring Nuwakot district. Officials had earlier said that the helicopter went down in Dhadhing, an adjoining district.

"In total six people have died in the crash, including the pilot, but one survived," Nuwakot police chief Basanta Bahadur Kunwar told AFP.