Talks about culture

This refers to the letter ‘No space for diversity’ (Sep 6) by Kashif Hakro. The appointments of ministers made by the PTI-led government can be easily called ‘square pegs in the round holes’.
Fayazulhasan Chohan was certainly suitable for some other assignment. It is certain that he is not a good choice for the Ministry of Information and Culture. His comments on art and entertainment have caused disappointment in the entertainment industry.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Sandiego
USA
