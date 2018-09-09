Talks about culture

This refers to the letter ‘No space for diversity’ (Sep 6) by Kashif Hakro. The appointments of ministers made by the PTI-led government can be easily called ‘square pegs in the round holes’.

Fayazulhasan Chohan was certainly suitable for some other assignment. It is certain that he is not a good choice for the Ministry of Information and Culture. His comments on art and entertainment have caused disappointment in the entertainment industry.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Sandiego

USA