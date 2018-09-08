Minor Bajaur girl found murdered

KHAR: The mutilated body of a minor girl was found at a deserted place in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district on Friday, official sources said.

They said that some unidentified people had killed Mohtarma, 9, and threw her body in a deserted place. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy and later handed over to the family for burial.

The girl was laid to rest amid touching scenes. A large number of people attended her funeral prayer and demanded the government to arrest her killers.