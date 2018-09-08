Sat September 08, 2018
MD
Monitoring Desk
September 8, 2018

Share

Kartarpur border opening: No words to thank Imran: Sidhu

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday welcomed Pakistan's decision to open the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims in November, according to Geo News report.

I have "no words to thank" Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former cricketer said, according to NDTV.

"They [Pakistan] are ready to open the corridor of Kartarpur Sahib on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Ji. There can be no bigger happiness than this for the people of Punjab," Sidhu said. The former cricketer, who recently visited Pakistan to attend PM Imran's oath-taking ceremony, also urged the Indian government to reciprocate to Pakistan's gesture.

"I plead to the Indian prime minister and the External Affairs Ministry that if they have made an effort, you should also make an effort," he said.

This "is not the time for religion-based politics", Sidhu asserted. "This is the message from Pakistan to the whole world. Don't think that anyone can oppose this noble gesture," he added.

Earlier today, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced Pakistan will soon open the Kartar Singh border for Sikh pilgrims and allow them to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur without having to obtain a visa.

