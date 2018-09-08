Sat September 08, 2018
September 8, 2018

‘Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination’

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said faith, unity, and discipline will take the nation to its desired destination, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations said Friday.

"COAS thanks all honourable guests for gracing [the] Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony at the General Headquarters.

We displayed faith, unity, and discipline as a nation across the country. Same shall take us to our rightful destination. Salute to the martyrs and their families”, the military's spokesperson tweeted.

The DG ISPR, on behalf of the army chief, also thanked all guests for attending the ceremony.

The Pakistani nation celebrated the day to pay tribute to its martyrs on the 53rd anniversary of the 1965 war. The main ceremony with regard to Defence and Martyrs Day was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Thursday, with Prime Minister Imran Khan, General Bajwa, senior civilian and military leaders, and other dignitaries in attendance.

Families of martyrs, members of the federal cabinet, heads of political parties, lawmakers and celebrities were also among the attendees at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the army will continue to take care of the families of martyrs, an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement said.

The COAS spent a day with families of Army martyrs and Ghazis at Army Auditorium, GHQ Rawalpindi, said the ISPR.

The Chief of Army Staff interacted with all of the guests and discussed their well-being and problems.

Army Chief gave directions for their assistance in resolving problems, the ISPR press statement said.

Talking to them, the Chief of Army Staff said that Army and nation cannot thank them enough for the sacrifices rendered by them. The army’s media cell said that the families of martyrs thanked the Chief of Army Staff .

