Action plan to promote investment

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday approved an action plan for promoting investment in the province.

The approval was given in a meeting chaired by minister and attended by secretary industries CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and other officers concerned.

The minister said the PBIT will take initiatives to facilitate the investors in a real sense and for this purpose, rules will be amended.

He directed to prepare proposals and recommendations for the draft bill for sending cabinet for approval. He said that Punjab has a big potential of investment in various sectors and to benefit fully from these opportunities is the need of the hour.

He said that hurdles would be removed in the way of promoting investment and will prepare such a system that investors have not to face difficulties. He said every possible step should be taken to attract local and foreign investment and for this purpose old system will also be changed. washrooms: Lahore Division Pakistan Railways Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar visited the old engine shed on Friday and inaugurated 10 newly-constructed washrooms for the railways labourers. The divisional superintendent also inspected the engine turntable at the shed.