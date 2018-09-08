PU pays tribute to martyrs

LAHORE: Punjab University, Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar to pay tribute to the martyrs of 1965 War in its auditorium.

Pakistan National Reform Movement (PNRM) Chairman Brig (R) Nadir Mir was the keynote speaker while CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members, MPhil & PhD scholars and students were present on the occasion.

Brig (R) Nadir said that the great nations never forget the sacrifices of their heroes and Pakistan was one of those nations which pay tribute to its heroes.

He said that it was not only the soldiers but the masses who stood by side with Pakistan Army to defeat the malicious intents of Indians. We should never compromise on our sovereignty, national integration and unity, he added.