Newly-appointed IG among most competent officers

LAHORE: The newly-appointed inspector general of police, Punjab, Muhammad Tahir, is among the most competent, honest and dutiful officers of Police Service of Pakistan.

Before his appointment as IG, Punjab, Muhammad Tahir was serving as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG. He has also served on key posts in Punjab, Islamabad. Muhammad Tahir joined police services of Pakistan as an ASP in 1988. He belongs to the 16th Common of Civil Services. He started his career serving as SDPO in different cities of KP as Kohat, Mardan and Peshawar.

After his promotion to the SP rank, Muhammad Tahir served as SP, HQ, Islamabad, SP, Special Branch, Islamabad, SP, PM House, and commandant, IRP, Islamabad. He represented Pakistan from March 8, 1997, to April 7, 1998 during global peace mission in Bosnia. After returning from Bosnia, he was appointed at IRP Islamabad, after which, he also served as additional SP, Sialkot, SP, Layyah, SP, Sialkot and SP, Crime Branch, Punjab.

He also served as SP of Police Training School, Farooqabad and Police Training School, Rawalpindi and SSP of National Police Academy, Islamabad. He served as AIG Establishment in National Highways and Motorway Police.

In 2009, he was promoted to the DIG rank and he served as CPO and RPO, Faisalabad, after which, he served as commandment of Sihala Police College. He also served as DIG VIP Security, Special Branch, Lahore, and DIG, HQ, Punjab and as DIG, R&D, at Central Police Office. He served as RPO, Sargodha. Upon his appointment at CPO, he got charge of DIG, HQ, while later he also served as DIG, Training. He served as additional IG, CTD Punjab, RPO, Bahawalpur, DIG, Elite Police Force, Punjab, RPO, Gujranwala region, additional IG, Welfare and Finance.