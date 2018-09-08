Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Lahore

Sher Ali Khalti
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Migrant Resource Centre non-functional for three months

LAHORE: The Migrant Resource Centre (MRC), which had been functioning under the auspices of the Punjab Ministry for Labour and Human Resource Department and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), has been non-functional for more than three months.

The centre was set up in 2016 at the Industrial Relations Institute (IRI) in Township with the purpose to reduce the information gap on migration. Its mandate included provision of information and counselling to prospective labour migrants on issues such as overseas employment, rights and protection of migrants, skills development, vocational training and so on.

Sources in the labour department claimed that the centre was non-functional because of the non-availability of funds which were to be provided by ICMPD.

They also claimed that both these entities were reluctant to cooperate with each other because ICMPD is not registered in Pakistan and its terms with the provincial labour department are not as good as before.

Hina Masood, Programme Manager, ICMPD, confirms the centre is non-functional for the last three months and the reason simply is the non-availability of staff. According to her, the staff members have resigned in toto and ICMP has decided to hire new people on merit. She said the vacant posts in the centre had been advertised in newspapers and ICMP would complete hiring process by the end of this month. On the prolonged delay in the new hiring process, she said it was for the reason that Secretary Labour and Human Resource had approved these vacant posts quite late.

When the scribe contacted Secretary Labour and Human Resource, Sara Aslam, she was unaware of any such development and chose not to comment. However, Dawood Zahid, Deputy Secretary Labour and Human Resource Punjab, said the department has only provided space to ICMPD for MRC in Lahore and has nothing to do with the hiring process. ICMPD independently hires its employees and is therefore itself responsible for the delay, he added.

This stalemate has rendered the prospective migrants clueless who visit the centre only to find its office closed. Earlier, dozens of people used to visit the centre on a daily basis to seek information on safe migration but now they have lost this opportunity, said Saqlain Zaidi, former official of the centre. He urged the quarters concerned to take required measures and revive the centre.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use