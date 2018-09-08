Two TTP terror suspects held

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department, Gujranwala, arrested suspected terrorists and seized explosives from their possession.

The arrested terror suspects, identified as Asif and Wali Muhammad, belong to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The CTD seized hand grenades and illicit arms from them. Meanwhile, Inspector General Police, Punjab, Syed Kaleem Imam Sunday appreciated a team of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for arresting two terrorists after an operation near Nawab Chowk on GT Road, Gujranwala.

He directed search, sweep and combing operations should be speeded up to maintain peaceful environment in all the districts of the province. He said the CTD teams should keep vigilance over defunct organisations and continue intelligence-based operations against anti-social elements.