CITY PULSE: The Censored City

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Safwan Subzwari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Censored City’ from September 8 to September 22. Each canvas from this series was laid out in a famous area of Karachi. The pure white cloth absorbed the city for an entire day. By the time the canvases were brought back to the studio, they were covered with stains of all kinds and they smelled of Karachi. Each stain carried a story worth sharing. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

All Divided Equally

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Basir Mahmood’s solo art exhibition titled ‘All Divided Equally’ until September 11. Enthralled by daily life, Mahmood occupies space between staged scenes and spontaneous documentation, conveying his conceptual practice by creating poetic sequences through photography and video. The artist is currently based between Amsterdam and Lahore. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Alam Nashrah

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Bin Qulander’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Alam Nashrah’ from September 8 to September 17. Call 0302-2740111 for more information on the show featuring calligraphy paintings.

Shikwa, Jawab-e-Shikwa

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Sobia Ahmed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Shikwa, Jawab-e-Shikwa’ until September 12. The show is inspired by Allama Iqbal’s poetry and aims to raise questions on various socio-political situations that define human interaction. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Within the Realm of a Dying Sun

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Babar Moghal and Scheherezade Junejo’s exhibition titled ‘Within the Realm of a Dying Sun’ until September 8. Moghal is a young artist and graphic designer from Karachi. His work is beautiful and breathtaking, his subjects varied and wide-ranging. Karachi-born Scheherezade, using her knowledge and study of human anatomy, attempts to highlight the duality in our psychosis. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Parallel Realities

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Haya Zaidi and Onaiz Taji’s art exhibition titled ‘Parallel Realities’ until September 20. In the words of art & culture writer Saira Danish Ahmed, through their practice both the artists reveal a fervent desire to create a voice against the scripted coercion of societal norms, and perhaps serving as rebels they raise their voices against the mass societies that have expatriated real communities. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

The Distance Between Two Points

The AAN Gandhara-Art Space is hosting Roohi Ahmed’s exhibition titled ‘The Distance Between Two Points’ until September 15. The show examines the practice of Roohi, an artist who has worked in diverse mediums to explore overlapping concerns around nationhood, belonging, gender and the body. This exhibition is not considered retrospective, but rather a mapping of oeuvre of the artist. The show, curated by Aziz Sohail, will be accompanied by a publication. Call 021-35821462 for more information.