Haider(133) keeps Rawalpindi strong in U-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Haider Ali’s century (133) powered Rawalpindi to a strong position against AJK in National under-19 three-day match at the Marghazar Ground Islamabad on the second day Thursday. His century, that came off 134 balls and included 18 fours and two sixes, helped Rawalpindi raise 374-9 in first innings. AJK were then left struggling at 196 for 8 in reply at the close of second day’s play. Muhammad Ajmal (2-18), Farhan Shafiq (2-47) and Shehraz Khan (2-52) chipped in with two wickets each.