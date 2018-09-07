Fri September 07, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 7, 2018

NAB probes housing scheme

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated an inquiry into a housing scheme in the Mardan district.

A press release said the owners of Doctors Colony lured public to invest money in the housing scheme on the promise to allot them plots.

The accused, after a lapse of considerable time, did not provide plots to any of the affectees.

The scrutiny of the record revealed that the accused persons were operating the Doctors Colony Housing Scheme illegally without obtaining permission/No-Objection Certificate from authorities concerned.

The press release said the affectees should approach the National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office, located in Hayatabad, Peshawar for getting their claims registered during the office hours.

