Heroes of ’65 war paid tribute

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the special ceremony held under the aegis of the IV Corps of Pakistan Army on Defence Day at Fortress Stadium on Thursday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Lahore Corps Commodore, Lt-Gen Amir Riaz and other dignitaries attended the ceremony in which Pakistan Army Jawans exhibited professional competence by performing different skills.

The heirs to martyrs of armed forces of Pakistan as well as the living legends also attended the event. Different Pak Army regiments and Rangers’ jawans presented a marvelous display of their professional skills.

The chief minister praised the audacious display of parachute jumping and he shook hand with the paratroopers. Usman Buzdar and other guests also met with the families of martyrs and other living legends and lauded their sacrifices and contribution to the protection of the motherland.

He appreciated the competence and skills of Pak army and Rangers in a statement and said, “Our history is glowing with their numerous sacrifices. Pakistan International Airlines paid tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis and decorated heroes of Pakistan Armed Forces on the occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan. In his special message, PIA Chairman and CEO Muhammad Saqib Aziz said that PIA salutes the defenders of the country and will always be ready to serve the nation.

PIA honoured the personnel of Pakistan Armed Forces who gave their lives to protect the motherland against all threats of enemies and served to protect its citizens. As a mark of respect for their great sacrifices, PIA adorned its Boeing 777 aircraft with photographs collage of Nishan-e-Haider recipients. This aircraft operated a chartered flight carrying more than 300 Pakistan Army soldiers for UN Mission to Bujumbura (Burundi) in the Central Africa. The flight took off from New Islamabad International Airport at 10:15am carrying Pakistani troops. The same aircraft will bring back more than 300 Pakistan troops to Islamabad on Friday (today).

railways: Martyrs of motherland are assets; they secured the country and sacrificed their lives, said Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Inspector General Pakistan Railway Police in a programme held at Railway Station. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Railways Police presented salute to the martyrs.

GCU: Government College University Lahore has paid tribute to martyrs in connection with the Defence and Martyrs Day. The university decorated its buses with pictures of soldiers who have given their lives for the country. GCU VC Dr Hassan Amir Shah said Pakistan was a peace-loving nation and it never preferred war but they believed in dignity and honour and kept its defence strong to ensure their liberty and sovereignty.