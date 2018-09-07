Elaborate security to be ensured in Capital in Muharram

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements in connection with Muharram-ul-Harram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in various areas to ensure fool proof security. The security arrangements were discussed

a meeting presided over by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi which was attended among others by all Zonal SPs, SP (Investigation), Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers. All wings of Islamabad police were given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of this plan.

The SSP has directed all SDPOs and SHOs to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organisers of ‘majalis’ and processions in Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials.

The SSP has directed for strict security arrangements on gatherings and special checking of participants. He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of ‘majalis’ and processions thorough using metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the SSP maintained.

He directed to launch effective search operation as well as combing activities in the slum areas of the city including Afghan habitats and enhance vigilance at all entrance points of the city. All SPs have been asked to monitor this search operation themselves and inform SSP’s office on daily basis about progress in this regard.

The SSP also ordered all SHOs to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

The personnel of Rangers and police Commandoes along with vehicles would perform the security of ‘imambargahs’ arranging religious gatherings. He said that it should be ensured that processions will pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He has also directed for effective patrolling and use commando vehicles for the purpose.

He directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The SSP has said that walk through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of ‘majalis’ and processions and it should be covered through large strength of policemen. He also asked all SPs, SDPOs to take steps to curb wall chalking or pasting posters which may hurt sentiments of people.

Patrolling officers must conduct visit of all the routes of Muharram processions and ‘imambargahs’ and rooftops to be covered by the police officials. The SSP said that lady Police should be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers and ‘jawans’ would perform security duties outside the ‘imambargahs’.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) should get the complete bio‑data of those volunteers performing security duties. Peace committees would be asked to ensure that no stranger is allowed to stay in the worship places for security reasons during the month of Muharram.

The SSP Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi said those performing at police pickets should behave politely with citizens and highlight the real friendly image of Islamabad police. The SSP said they should play a role model in inculcating positive image of the force.

He said that no one within the department would be allowed to do any kind of embezzlement and only those following the policy of zero tolerance against corruption would survive.

He said that awards should be given as an encouragement for those police officers accomplishing their duties in a responsible manner and honest way.